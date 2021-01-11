MAVTV Motorsports Network Launches MAVTV Plus Subscription Video-On-Demand Service

“We’re thrilled to announce that MAVTV Plus will make its debut by showcasing one of motorsports’ most beloved events with the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals,” said Morgan Lucas, President, Lucas Oil Products. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 spectator capacity at the River Spirit Expo Center is very limited, which has provided added significance to MAVTV Plus’ first broadcast. We want to ensure that fans in Oklahoma and across the country still have the opportunity to watch the action unfold, so in appreciation of the passion and loyalty of our audience we want to give back by showcasing Saturday night’s racing on the MAVTV Facebook page. No one should be left out in celebrating this legendary annual showcase of dirt track talent.”



MAVTV Plus is built on the foundation established by Lucas Oil Racing TV and replaces the latter, effective immediately. The rebrand of the digital service will be seamless to subscribers, who will continue to receive access to a uniquely diverse collection of automotive and racing content catered directly to enthusiasts, including the ARCA Menards Series, GNCC Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, ASCS Sprint Car Series, GT4 America and much more. As part of the launch, current subscribers will also receive a two-month extension on their current plan.



“With the addition of MAVTV Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network expands its reach and availability to automotive and motorsports enthusiasts across the globe. We continue to provide our fans with the kind of content they crave. From live racing to automotive lifestyle programming, we are making it available when and where they want it,” said Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. “Collectively, the family of dedicated motorsports platforms offered by MAVTV is unparalleled, allowing the network to pave new ground in the broadcast world by catering to this passionate audience.”



A yearly subscription to MAVTV Plus, which gives viewers access to all of the Live racing, along with the MAVTV library of content, is priced at $99.99. MAVTV Plus is also offered as a monthly subscription at $6.99, and includes access to select scheduled live events and the MAVTV library. The app is available for download on major mobile and streaming devices, and can also be accessed via an internet browser. Additional information for both current and new subscribers can be found at www.MAVTVPlus.com.



The MAVTV Plus on-demand streaming service is designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network, and will feature all types of motorsports programming. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, MAVTV Plus will provide nothing but the best motorsports content.