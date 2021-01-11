ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown Schedule Set

The ARCA Menards Series has released the schedule for the Sioux Chief Showdown, a ten-race series-within-the-series that allows drivers under 18 years of age to compete for a championship on short tracks and road courses. As it did in 2020, the Showdown will bring in the best teams from the combined ARCA Menards Series platform – including teams from the ARCA Menards Series East and West – to compete for nearly one million dollars in race purses, bonus awards, and point funds.

Additionally, the race at Salem Speedway, originally scheduled for September 25, has been moved to Saturday, October 2.

The highlights –

The Showdown opens on Saturday, May 22 at Toledo Speedway, the first time the series’ home track has hosted the Showdown opener.

Two road course races are a part of the Showdown calendar, the first on June 4 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the second on August 6 at Watkins Glen International.

The month of July will see four consecutive Saturday night short track Showdown events, with stops at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway on July 10, Michigan’s Berlin Raceway on July 17, Iowa Speedway on July 24, and a return to the high banks of Indiana’s legendary Winchester Speedway on July 31.

The Milwaukee Mile returns to the ARCA Menards Series schedule for the first time since 2007 and will be the longest oval track on the Showdown schedule.

The final two Showdown races are scheduled for two of the country’s fastest high-banked half-mile ovals, with Bristol Motor Speedway slated for Thursday, September 16 and the finale at the ultra-high banked Salem Speedway on Saturday, October 2. The Salem race has been moved from its previously announced September date.

All ten races will be televised live. MAVTV will broadcast seven of the ten races, with the other three being the races at Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Bristol which will be televised live on FS1.

Sioux Chief Manufacturing, one of America’s leading rough plumbing component manufacturers, is in the second year of a three-year agreement to be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown in 2021 and was the sponsor of ARCA’s former Short Track Challenge since 2017.

The complete 2021 ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown schedule –

Date Track Location Network

Sat., May 22 Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH MAVTV

Fri., June 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH FS1

Sat., July 10 Elko Speedway Elko, MN MAVTV

Sat., July 17 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI MAVTV

Sat., July 24 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA MAVTV

Sat., July 31 Winchester Speedway Winchester, IN MAVTV

Fri., Aug. 6 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY FS1

Sun., Aug. 29 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI MAVTV

Thurs., Sept. 16 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN FS1

Sat., Oct. 2 Salem Speedway Salem, IN MAVTV

** All dates are tentative and subject to change.

ARCA PR