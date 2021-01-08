Martin Truex Jr. & Sherry Pollex Win 4th-Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and long-time girlfriend Sherry Pollex have been recognized as fourth-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winners for the establishment of the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic.

On November 5, 2020, Truex and Pollex celebrated the opening of the center at Novant Health’s new Weisinger Cancer Institute in Charlotte. The Sherry Strong center was established through the efforts of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the Sherry Strong initiative.

Pollex has waged a years-long battle against ovarian cancer and announced in December a recurrence of the disease. She and Truex have focused their charitable activities on cancer research initiatives specific to ovarian cancer and childhood cancers.

Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine, a holistic center that addresses the physical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental needs of cancer patients to promote health and wellness, provides integrative therapies such as oncology massage, acupuncture, meditation, yoga and nutritional counseling that will work in conjunction with traditional care programs. These services are offered to Novant patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Members of the National Motorsports Press Association voted Truex and Pollex the winners of the fourth-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award.

Also receiving votes were Bobby Labonte, whose foundation teamed with High Point, N.C., non-profit LEAP (Literacy Empowers All People) to provide food for impoverished families during the holiday season; and Brad Keselowski, whose Checkered Flag Foundation joined forces with Suiting Warriors and Ike Behar to outfit veterans in tailored suits as they begin their search for employment following their service.

Truex and Pollex are now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, to be voted later this month by NMPA members, as are first-quarter award winner Wood Brothers Racing, second-quarter honoree Bubba Wallace and third-quarter award winner Josh Williams.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

NMPA PR