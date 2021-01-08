Wally Brown Racing Signs Trent Lowe for 2021 AFT Singles Season

Wally Brown Racing Signs Trent Lowe for 2021 AFT Singles Season
Wally Brown Racing is pleased to announce Trent Lowe as its full-time rider in the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season. Lowe will ride the WBR Suzuki RMZ 450 in the AFT Singles Class. This will be WBR’s second season participating in Progressive AFT, after a stellar premiere season wherein the team won the first race of the AFT Finale at DAYTONA in the final weekend of competition.
 
“Trent is going to be a great fit for our program," said Wally Brown. "He’s proved he can be competitive in the Singles class with consistency. As a team we learned a lot in our first year and have much to add to our race program in 2021. I foresee an exciting season."
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season will be Lowe’s third year of participation in AFT Singles. In 2020 he qualified for every race on the revised schedule and landed on the podium at Williams Grove and the AFT Finale at DAYTONA. Lowe finished fifth in overall standings.
 
“I am grateful for the opportunity Wally Brown Racing has given me for the upcoming 2021 race season," said Lowe. "With this team behind me, I know we will be a contender for the championship."
 
Progressive AFT will continue to release developments to the 2021 event schedule in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Progressive AFT news and social media channels for the latest developments in America's Original Extreme Sport.
 
