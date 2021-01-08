The Heart Of Racing Returns To Daytona

The Heart of Racing team returns to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTD Championship for 2021 with their #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3. After a shorter off-season compared to normal, the team will make their 2021 debut appearance at the ROAR Before the Rolex 24, January 21-24, a week prior to returning for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 27-31.
After a strong run of results at the end of last year’s Championship, the team is aiming to carry the momentum into 2021. Drivers Ian James, Roman DeAngelis and Aston Martin works driver Darren Turner return to the cockpit for the legendary 24-hour Daytona race, and are joined by Aston Martin works driver Ross Gunn, FIA WEC’s ‘Sensation of the Year’ award winner last year who has been added to The Heart of Racing team’s driver roster.
At the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 last year, the team had only had possession of the car for less than two weeks. The team faced a lot of quick and fast learning but as the season went on, the results dramatically improved, finishing with a season-best second-place finish at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The team is ready and relishes the challenge of the year ahead to make a run for the Championship.
Alongside racing last year and keeping them busy throughout the holiday season, the team have been making great strides with their second mission, raising support and awareness for Team Seattle, a 501(c)3 Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital. The total money raised to date has reached over $7million and the team look forward to continuing their success with this mission in 2021 as well.
