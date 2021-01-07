Frostbite 40 at Cherokee Speedway Postponed

With the safety of traveling fans, teams and officials in mind and a projected forecast of heavy rain and snow for Friday, followed by frigid temperatures Saturday, DIRTcar Racing and Cherokee Speedway officials have been forced to postpone Saturday’s Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series event. Officials are actively working to find a suitable reschedule date.

For more information on the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series and to stay up to date with all the latest news and content, follow the tour on Twitter @DIRTcar_Racing, like @DIRTcar on Facebook and follow @dirtcar.official on Instagram.

Fans don’t have to wait long to next see Late Models on DIRTVision; the 2nd annual Sunshine Nationals is coming up next weekend, Jan. 14-16 at Volusia Speedway Park. Four classes of Late Models, including the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series season-opening races, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models plus 602 Crate Late Models and the Florida Late Model Challenge Series – don’t miss it!

Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series PR