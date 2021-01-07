Jarett Andretti Announces LMP3 Program Partner Window World

Jarett Andretti, who recently announced his plans to race full-time in the IMSA LMP3 series with Andretti Autosport and manufacturer, Ligier, today announced that he’ll have continued support from long-time partner, Window World. Window World will serve as a co- associate sponsor for Andretti along with a soon to be announced partner in the IMSA Prototype Challenge Sprint Class.

Window World , America’s largest window replacement and exterior home remodeling company, has been a supporter of the Andretti family since 2009. The company began serving as the primary sponsor for Jarett’s father, the late John Andretti, in the 2009 Daytona and Indianapolis 500 and continued to support him through two more starts in the Indianapolis 500.

In recent years, Window World has passed their support to Jarett and his career. The company was the first partner of Andretti Autosport Short Track and will continue to support Andretti as he begins a new chapter in his racing career. Jarett has also followed in his father’s footsteps by continuing to support and participating in Window World Cares® , the company’s philanthropic arm.

“I’m really thankful for all the support that Window World gives our family,” said Jarett Andretti. “They are wonderful friends, and their support will make our program even better at Andretti Autosport. We are building a solid program, and I know we can compete for wins and get Window World to victory lane again.”

Jarett Andretti competed full time in the Sprint and Sprint X classes of the Pirelli GT4 America series in 2019 & 2020, winning the Sprint X Silver Class Championship in 2020. He will now compete in a Ligier JSP 320 with a co-driver to be announced later. Andretti brings Andretti Autosport into IMSA Prototype Challenge racing, and Window World is thrilled to join the new team effort.





“We are proud to continue our relationship with the Andretti family and Jarett,” said Chairman and CEO of Window World Tammy Whitworth. “We have watched Jarett’s motorsports career grow throughout the years, and, just like his dad, he’s become a great spokesperson for Window World on and off the track. We’re very excited about taking this next step with Jarett and his team.”

The 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge is scheduled to kick off with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on January 22-24 at Daytona International Speedway.