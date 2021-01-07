IHRA 50th Anniversary Celebration Set For 2021

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) will celebrate a historic season as the sanctioning body marks its 50th Anniversary in 2021.

As part of the plans to celebrate this significant milestone, beginning in March, the IHRA will introduce an inductee to the inaugural to the IHRA Hall of Fame each month. Five legendary professional drivers (Pro Class), five Sportsman drivers and two legends that have greatly contributed to the sanctioning body will be inducted virtually into the newly formed IHRA Hall of Fame housed at IHRA.com.

“Celebrating 50 years is a major accomplishment and one that we at the IHRA are proud of,” IHRA Vice President Skooter Peaco said. “Many great people have been involved and contributed to the IHRA from Pro to Sportsman drivers and Legends of the sport. Creating the Hall of Fame allows us the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments made over the course of our 50 years.”

The IHRA will announce additional 50th anniversary program details in the coming weeks.

For more information about the IHRA 50th Anniversary or to become an IHRA member visit IHRA.com or call (561)-337-3446.