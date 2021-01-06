Road to Indy Announces 2021 Schedule Adjustments

Following the news today from Green Savoree Racing Promotions and INDYCAR that the season-opening races of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires on the Streets of St. Petersburg will be moved to April 24/25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andersen Promotions is announcing subsequent adjustments to its 2021 calendar.

The annual Spring Training for all three levels of the ladder system – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – will be moved from its originally scheduled February 22-24 dates to late March/early April at Homestead-Miami Speedway with firm dates to be announced.

With Barber Motorsports Park now set to host the opening rounds of the 2021 Road to Indy schedule on April 10/11, Andersen Promotions is pleased to confirm that Indy Lights will return to the scenic 2.3-mile road course, completing its 10-event, 20-race schedule with a double-header round.

“It’s inevitable in these current times that changes will be necessary, and it is good to be able to distribute the news early so everyone has a chance to plan appropriately,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “With the adjustment to the St. Petersburg race dates, it makes the most sense to move our Spring Training to a more appropriate time closer to the start of the season.

“We looked at several options to fill the two-race TBA on the Indy Lights schedule, and are excited to share that the series will return to Barber Motorsports Park, which will now feature all three levels of the Road to Indy. I would like to thank George Dennis for being able to accommodate all of our series on a popular and action-packed race weekend.”