ARCA Menards Series Announces Broadcast and Start Times for 2021 Races; Eight on FS1 and 12 on MAVTV

Racing News
Wednesday, Jan 06 44
ARCA Menards Series Announces Broadcast and Start Times for 2021 Races; Eight on FS1 and 12 on MAVTV

The ARCA Menards Series has announced its television schedule for the 2021 season, with each of its 20 races slated for live broadcast. FS1 will carry eight broadcasts, with the remaining 12 shown on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The highlights -

  • The season opens at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 13 at DAYTONA International Speedway live on FS1. Other races on FS1 include events at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, Kansas Speedway on May 1, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 4, Pocono Raceway on June 25, and the series’ first race at Watkins Glen since 2001 on August 6.
  • The twelve-race MAVTV schedule kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, March 12 at Phoenix Raceway. The Sioux Chief Showdown opens at Toledo Speedway live on MAVTV on May 22, followed by four consecutive Saturday night races, starting July 10 at Elko Speedway, July 17 at Berlin Raceway, July 24 at Iowa Speedway, and July 31 at Winchester Speedway.
  • MAVTV will carry both ends of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway and the Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 20 and 22, as well as the August 29 race at The Milwaukee Mile, the Labor Day Weekend race at the DuQuoin State Fair, and the annual Fall Classic on October 3 at Salem Speedway.
  • FS1 will televise three Sioux Chief Showdown races, including the series-within-a-series’ penultimate race at Bristol on Thursday, September 16.
  • For the first time in its history, MAVTV will be the exclusive home for the overall ARCA Menards Series championship finale at Kansas Speedway on October 23.

The complete 2021 ARCA Menards Series television schedule –

DATE

RACE

NETWORK

START TIME (ET)

Sat, Feb 13

Daytona

FS1

1:30 PM

Fri, Mar 12

Phoenix

MAVTV

7:30 PM

Sat, Apr 24

Talladega

FS1

1:00 PM

Sat, May 01

Kansas

FS1

1:30 PM

Sat, May 22

Toledo

MAVTV

8:00 PM

Sat, May 29

Charlotte

FS1

7:00 PM

Fri, Jun 04

Mid-Ohio

FS1

6:00 PM

Fri, Jun 25

Pocono

FS1

6:00 PM

Sat, Jul 10

Elko

MAVTV

10:00 PM

Sat, Jul 17

Berlin

MAVTV

8:00 PM

Sat, Jul 24

Iowa

MAVTV

9:00 PM

Sat, Jul 31

Winchester

MAVTV

8:00 PM

Fri, Aug 06

Watkins Glen

FS1

6:00 PM

Fri, Aug 20

Michigan

MAVTV

6:00 PM

Sun, Aug 22

Springfield

MAVTV

2:30 PM

Sun, Aug 29

Milwaukee

MAVTV

3:00 PM

Sun, Sep 05

DuQuoin

MAVTV

9:00 PM

Thu, Sep 16

Bristol

FS1

6:30 PM

Sat., Oct 02

Salem

MAVTV

8:00 PM

Sat, Oct 23

Kansas

MAVTV

7:00 PM

 

The complete Sioux Chief Showdown schedule will be released on Thursday, January 7.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also carry ARCA Menards Series races.  Races that air on MAVTV will be live on TrackPass and those that air on FS1 will be available on delay.

Start times for ARCA Menards Series East and West races as well as broadcast details will be released at a later date.

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« INDYCAR Announces Update to 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Schedule UMP Modified History Books Re-open at 50th DIRTcar Nationals »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top