Trans Am to Host Virtual Awards Ceremony for 2020 Champions

The 2020 racing season delivered challenges that could hardly have been predicted, but the motorsports community adapted quickly to get the sport back on track. The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli season took a pause after the Sebring season-opener, launched an e-sports championship that saw one racer take his on-screen success and translate that into opportunity to race in real life, and then stage a thrilling championship that fans were able to watch in real time on the Tran Am app as Trans Am wrote a new chapter added to the rich history of Trans Am.



And as the season officially closes, Trans Am will once again adapt to the times by utilizing an unprecedented approach to the championship honors.



For the first time in its history, fans will be invited to the annual Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Honors Banquet. This season, the awards ceremony will be held virtually on January 10 with the live stream kicking off at 4:00 p.m. Eastern on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App (Download Here)



Hosted by the Voices of Trans Am’s Live Stream Jonathan Green and Ben Cissell, the annual event will unite winners from the National, West Coast, Northern and Southern Cup championships to celebrate their successes and accomplishments throughout the season.



This year fans will also get to honor their favorite drivers in a week-long online “Fan Favorite” voting competition. The winners from each category will be revealed LIVE during the ceremony. (VOTE HERE)



“Fan Favorite” categories include:



Best Looking Race Car

Favorite Esports Venue

Best Looking Driver Helmet

Best Cool Shirt Cool Move of the Race

Favorite Trans Am Driver



Voting starts January 1st and will end at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on January 9. Cast votes early and often as all categories are open to unlimited voting. Fans can submit their votes by clicking here: https://bit.ly/351H2kX