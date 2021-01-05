Indoor Racing at Syracuse, NY Fairgrounds in March postponed

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series event scheduled for March 12 & 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds has been postponed.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts and guidance from the State of New York, the Fairgrounds announced today that it would be closed through the end of March and unable to host the event.

Plans are in the works to secure dates for the 2021/2022 Indoor Auto Racing season at the New York State Fairgrounds.

“It is crazy to think that our event was the first event to be postponed on the Fairgrounds last March and now a full year later the Fairgrounds is still closed,” stated event promoter Len Sammons. “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this would still be going on a year later.”

The Syracuse event joins the Ironton Telephone Allentown Indoor Race as being postponed on the 2021 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series schedule. Events in Atlantic City and Trenton, while not postponed, are presently in limbo as a result of current restrictions in the State of New Jersey.

Series officials are in communication with building operators in Allentown, Atlantic City and Trenton and will have more information shortly about those events and possible rescheduled dates.

Check www.indoorautoracing.com for update to date information or contact Series Organizer Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR