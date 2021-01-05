Biohaven’s Nurtec® ODT Partners with Rick Ware Racing for 24 Hours of Daytona Entry

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announced today that Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) will be the primary sponsor on the #51 Ligier JS P217 entry into the LMP2 class of the 2021 24 Hours of Daytona. Biohaven joins Eurasia Motorsports and BAM Motorsports Management as the primary partner for the premier event. The 24-hour sports car endurance race is held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is the first major automobile race of the year. Former Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, and 2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series Champion, Cody Ware, will join the team as drivers for the race.



Rick Ware, former driver and current team owner commented, “We are really excited to join the field for the 24 Hours of Daytona this year. This is just another step in the storied history of this organization, and we are hoping for a great run at the end of next month.”



The 24 Hours of Daytona is run on a 3.56-mile (5.73 km) combined road course, utilizing portions of the NASCAR tri-oval and an infield road course. Since its inception, it has been held on the last weekend of January or first weekend of February as part of Speedweeks, and is the first race of the season for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The schedule of events includes the Roar Before the Rolex 24, January 22-24; BMW Endurance Challenge, January 29; and Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 30-31.



Vlad Coric, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven stated, “Speed and endurance are two words that describe the rapid onset of action and lasting effect when patients consider treatment options for relief from their migraine attacks. Being a part of the 24 Hours of Daytona is another first for us as we continue to support innovative programs to drive awareness of migraine disease and the importance of acute treatment.”



Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



Nurtec ODT was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT). A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.



“I am excited to be back behind the wheel of a Ligier LMP2 car,” commented Cody Ware. “We had a lot of success overseas in the Asian Le Mans Series, and created some great relationships with other teams, like Eurasia Motorsports. I can’t wait to co-pilot the No. 51 Nurtec ODT car in the 24 Hours of Daytona at Daytona International Speedway in January.”



“My family and I have had a lot of special moments at Daytona International Speedway so I’m thrilled to be able to add to those memories with my first sports car endurance race in the 24 Hours of Daytona,” said Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion and a fulltime driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing. “Thank you to Rick Ware and everyone on the Nurtec ODT team for the opportunity to get my Daytona Speedweeks started early this year. I’m looking forward to the solid competition in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and doing some road course racing this January.”



For additional information on Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

