Torgerson Racing finishes one-two in Arizona in Now600 Cactus Region

Ashton Torgerson, 14, scored his eleventh victory of a busy 2020 campaign, with the Medford, Oregon teenager leading older brother Austin across the line on Saturday at Adobe Mountain Speedway. Torgerson Racing earned a one-two finish in non-wing NOW600 Cactus Region competition in Arizona, bringing the team to 19 wins for the season.

The Torgerson brothers had been competing in the Phoenix Kart Racing Association the last couple of weeks with each earning a pair of runner-up finishes. Ashton leads the 2020-21 Winter Series standings for LO206 Jr. 2 while Austin ranks second in LO206 Senior.

Returning to dirt, Torgerson Racing used Saturday’s race as a tune-up for the prestigious Tulsa Shootout looming on December 29 – January 2. Both will be running “quadruple-duty” competing across wing and non-wing in both stock and outlaw competition. They look to join 11 drivers who have previously made the A-Main for all four classes in a single Tulsa Shootout.

Momentum will certainly be on their side after this weekend’s success over a 25-car turnout. Austin Torgerson, 17, led time trials by a scant .046 seconds using a stock Adams engine while Ashton timed in fifth quick. Ashton ran second in the second heat race while Austin Torgerson ran third in heat race three.

Ashton dominated proceedings in the feature event, running the fastest lap of the main event on lap two and sprinting to victory in the 25-lap contest. Austin trailed his brother for a family 1-2 performance. Ashton Torgerson runs within striking distance of the NOW600 Cactus Region championship which will run into 2021 before the title is decided.

Driving their Ten-J Chassis powered by Adams Performance, the Torgerson brothers end their 2020 campaigns with 19 total wins. Their victories included triumphs at Delta Speedway, Dixon Speedway, and Lemoore Raceway in Northern California, Adobe Mountain Speedway in Arizona, and in karts at Phoenix.

To learn more about Torgerson Racing, visit them at their new website www.TorgersonRacing.com Torgerson Racing is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Torgerson Racing PR