They say that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Perhaps, the way to wellness is through the heart and stomach?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Arianna Sertoli, author of Wellness for Body and Soul.

What was your first car? MICRA NISSAN

What do you drive now? JEEP CHEROKEE

What is your dream car that you wish to own? The one I have

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Maybe, if the system gets better

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Rocco Schiavone a detective thriller from an Italian author or a book from Murakami

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Don't know much about it