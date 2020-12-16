MAVTV Motorsports Network Global Streaming Channel Now Available on Samsung TV Plus in Australia

Racing News
Wednesday, Dec 16 186
MAVTV Motorsports Network Global Streaming Channel Now Available on Samsung TV Plus in Australia

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, has announced its first global expansion with Samsung TV Plus in Australia. Motorsports fans throughout Australia now have access to premium racing content, including Late Model Dirt SeriesPro PullingASCS Sprint Car Series and OPTIMA’S Search for the Ultimate Street Car, as well as some of the most exciting and unique motorsports entertainment available anywhere. 
 

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 40 channels covering news, sports, movies, entertainment and more in Australia. Pre-installed on all newer (2018-current models, and on 2017 models by end of December) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed. 

"Australia has a passionate motorsports fanbase," said Ed Niemi, MAVTV Motorsports Network Senior Vice President. "We are excited about this partnership with Samsung TV Plus, as we provide the most exciting motorsports entertainment for free to Australian race fans.”

Created in response to the noticeable lack of quality motorsports racing and automotive content on streaming platforms today, MAVTV Motorsports Network’s global feed is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV Motorsports Network will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network channel 1255 through Samsung TV Plus. 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 61 Events Line 2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour Monster Energy Supercross 2021 Complete Schedule Revealed »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top