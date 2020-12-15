F.A.S.T. Cooling is the Choice of Top Teams in NASCAR, Formula One & Others

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that F.A.S.T. (Fresh Air Systems Technologies) Cooling has joined its expanding family of partners as "The Official Cooling Suit" of SVRA. Professionals and amateurs from across the spectrum of racing disciplines choose F.A.S.T. for their cooling requirements.

"Many of our racers are very familiar with F.A.S.T. Cooling products," said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. "This announcement reflects SVRA's full endorsement of all F.A.S.T. Cooling products because they take care of our racers."

F.A.S.T was founded in 1982 and started with bringing air to the helmets of Baja trailblazers. F.A.S.T. moved into driver cooling in the 1990s and continues to offer new products that help regulate the body temperature of race car drivers. F.A.S.T. has just introduced a smaller (6-pack sized) cooler that will accommodate smaller spaces and different applications such as open-wheel and formula-style race cars.

"The entire F.A.S.T. family is truly excited to partner with SVRA and be a part of the wide variety of racers you find at SpeedTour weekends," said Jill Swanson, F.A.S.T. CEO. "Over the years, we have had the privilege of working with the finest race teams in the world. We have cooled drivers, crew members, and team owners. We have extended beyond the racing community to deliver cooling solutions for HVAC plants, foundry workers, athletes, MS patients, and surgeons."

The F.A.S.T. product line includes cool suit shirts, cool suit systems, and air systems. Through a partnership with RINI Technologies, F.A.S.T broke new ground with the Auto Personal Cooling Solution. This product incorporates RINI-patented miniature refrigeration technology to continuously chill a flow of water to the cooling shirt.

F.A.S.T. joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Cook Wealth Management, Hawk Performance, and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.