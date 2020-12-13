Lee Faulk Racing Seeking Drivers For 2021 CARS Tour Season

Lee Faulk Racing and Development is seeking qualified drivers to join the team for the 2021 CARS Late Model Stock Tour season.

Lee Faulk Racing and Development enjoyed a successful 2020 season across the southeast and with the CARS Late Model Stock Tour. The team earned seven victories overall, including two victories in CARS Late Model Stock Tour competition with full-time drivers Jonathan Findley and Nolan Pope each earning one victory with the series.

With Findley not returning to Lee Faulk Racing and Development and Pope unable to compete full-time with the CARS Late Model Stock Tour due to other obligations, the team is looking for drivers interested in competing for the CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship.

“We enjoyed a great deal of success this year with Jonathan and Nolan on the team,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “Unfortunately, circumstances will prevent them from returning to chase the CARS Tour title next year with us, so we’re looking for a driver or drivers with the skills necessary to race for wins and a championship in 2021.

“We know that during this time of the year there are all kinds of rumors circulating, so we wanted to make sure we let everyone know that we do have openings for the CARS Tour next year.”

While the team is searching for drivers to pursue the CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship, they’ll also be fielding entries for returning driver Braden Rogers and rising star Kody King in select events across the Southeast during the upcoming season.

“We’re excited to have Braden back with us for his second season in a late model and we’re excited to have Kody join the team for several events next year,” said Faulk. “Braden and Kody are both young, talented racers with great futures ahead of them. We can’t wait to see how they do next season.”

MPM PR