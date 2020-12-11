Revved up with Waldorf - Cynthia Hudson, author of 'The Neighborhood Gang: Fight The Pandemic' Featured

Racing News
Friday, Dec 11 14
Revved up with Waldorf - Cynthia Hudson, author of &#039;The Neighborhood Gang: Fight The Pandemic&#039;

Sometimes, you simply have to promote a timely story, while it's still timely. In 2020, the pandemic has dominated our lives, and although there has been some progress since the lockdowns of the Spring, we still live in a much different world than we did at the start of the new year.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!  

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Cynthia Hudson, author of 'The Neighborhood Gang: Fight The Pandemic.'

What was your first car? 1975 brown Monte Carlo with a 350 Engine.
 
 What is your dream car that you wish to own? Limo with my own private driver.
 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? no
 
 If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer
 
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Interesting
 
Book name (s): Children Book Series: The Neighborhood Gang: Helping Mrs. Kingsley, Planning a surprise birthday party and The Lemonade Stand. I have three more coming out in 2021: Fight The Pandemic, Remote Learning is Fun and The Neighborhood Gang go to summer camp.
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow Cynthia Hudson on social media:
 Instagram: neighborhoodgangchildrenbooks
