Sometimes, you simply have to promote a timely story, while it's still timely. In 2020, the pandemic has dominated our lives, and although there has been some progress since the lockdowns of the Spring, we still live in a much different world than we did at the start of the new year.
Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!
My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.
Today, we are pleased to highlight Cynthia Hudson, author of 'The Neighborhood Gang: Fight The Pandemic.'