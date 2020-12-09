Do you ever have a story you need to tell? One that if you don't get it out, you might burst?!?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Michele E. Lovett-Carter, author of 'Hand Me Downs.'

What was your first car?

* A 1955 Ford . . . it had no power-steering and the steering wheel would stick when you made a right turn; you then had to deftly pop it back in position to go straight.

What do you drive now?

* A 2019 Honda Accord.

What is your dream car that you wish to own?

* I love Hondas . . . guess I have low-budget dreams.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery-operated car?

* Not really, I'm very old school.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring?

* Besides my own, The Collected Autobiographies of Maya Angelou.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology?

* Not someone or something I've given much thought to or about. However, technology and all its marvelous wonder move us forward; sometimes for the better, but unfortunately also to our detriment.