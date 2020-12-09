CBS Sports Network to Highlight Trans Am in December

Racing News
Wednesday, Dec 09 64
CBS Sports Network to Highlight Trans Am in December

As 2020 comes to a close, Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli fans will have another reason to countdown the year. Starting Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, CBS Sports Network will air a three-part series named ‘Trans Am Year in Review.’
 
The three-week series follows the national Trans Am Series throughout its expedited nine round 2020 season. Each one-hour episode will be class designated, beginning with TA on Sunday (December 13), followed by TA2® powered by AEM (December 20) and concluding with the production classes- XtremeGT, SuperGT and GT- (December 27).   
 
“After our first year of successfully streaming all of the events to a worldwide audience, we are eager to air these year-end review episodes,” said John Clagett, President of The Trans Am Race Company.  “Our partners at CBS Sports Network have provided us with excellent slots for our three-part year-end review. Greenlight TV produces outstanding shows and with the racing we had this year, these episodes should make for excellent viewing.”

Encore showings are anticipated and will be announced on the series social media platforms (@GoTransAm) as information becomes available. 

 Full race replays can be viewed on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App: https://bit.ly/2Z9IJKq

       
AIR DATE AIR TIME DURATION EP. # LOCATION  
Sunday, December 13, 2020 4:00 PM ET 60 1 TA Year in Review  
Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:00 PM ET 60 2 TA2® Year in Review  
Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:00 PM ET 60 3 Production Classes (XGT, SGT, GT) Year in Review  
                 

 











Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Solaris Motorsport is fourth in the 2020 EuroNASCAR season Revved up with Waldorf - Michele E. Lovett-Carter, author of 'Hand Me Downs' »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top