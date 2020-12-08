Herta moves to No. 26 Gainbridge entry for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season

After finishing third in the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, Colton Herta will transition within the team to pilot Andretti Autosport’s No. 26 Gainbridge Honda entry for the 2021 season. The 2021 championship will mark Herta’s third year competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and mark a return to using the No. 26, which was utilized by Herta early in his karting career.



Gainbridge is a digital platform providing simple and direct access to trusted financial products to help clients grow their money for goals big and small, not just for retirement. The Gainbridge platform offers three key benefits: competitive growth, simplicity and transparency. The 2021 season will mark a fourth year of sponsorship for Group1001 under the Gainbridge brand, and a fifth season overall.



“Colton has quickly shown in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that talent and drive produce winning results. Gainbridge is proud to align with Colton and Andretti Autosport to represent our brand and values,” said Dan Towriss, CEO and President, Group1001 and the Gainbridge brand. “Winning demands consistency and the confidence and consistency demonstrated by Colton makes him a great fit to represent Group1001 and Gainbridge. Additionally, we look forward to remaining part of the Andretti Autosport family where we can accelerate the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda program.”



“We’re really excited to welcome back Gainbridge and look forward to seeing what Colton can do in 2021,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. “Colton’s career has been on a steady rise. We’re confident that he will continue to grow and advance, and we’ll see the No. 26 in victory lane soon.”



In 2019, Herta broke a Series record by being the youngest race winner, just under a week shy of his 19th birthday, on the Circuit of The Americas road course. In just three seasons, he has recorded three wins, 10 top-five finishes, and 19 top-10 results. Finishing third in the 2020 championship, Herta and the 26 team are preparing to be championship contenders in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



“I'm really excited for this new partnership with Gainbridge, they’ve been a huge supporter of Andretti Autosport and INDYCAR as a whole. The livery is wonderful to look at and will pop at every track we go to; I can’t wait to see that Gainbridge livery at the front of the field,” said Herta.



Herta joins already announced driver Alexander Rossi in Andretti Autosport’s 2021 fleet. The 2021 season goes green in Florida on the Streets of St. Petersburg, March 7, 2021.