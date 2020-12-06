24 for the #24: Alon Day paves his way to his third EuroNASCAR championship

Final 1 of the EuroNASCAR PRO season saw another dominant performance by Alon Day, one that could pave the way for the Israeli to celebrate his third NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship. The driver of the #24 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro led all 18 laps at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, scored his fourth victory of the season and the 24th of his career. To get the hands on the big trophy, Day needs to defend a 24-point lead on Lasse Soerensen.



EURONASCAR PRO RESULTS: QUALIFYING | FINAL 1



At the green flag, Day immediately took the lead. His teammate Stienes Longin started right next to him on the front row, but the Belgian was involved in an incident in turn 3 of the first lap that triggered a safety car period. Day drove away again on the ensuing restart on lap 6. As soon as the 29-year-old from Ashdod opened a solid gap on his chasers, he started saving his equipment and took his second consecutive checkered flag in Valencia, Spain.



“It was a tough one at the beginning and it’s a bummer to lose my teammate in the first lap”, said the EuroNASCAR PRO championship leader. “It could have been an amazing result for my team PK Carsport like yesterday. Everything went well for me. I was put under pressure by Loris Hezemans, but he suddenly fell back and I don’t know what happened to him. The moment he disappeared, I decided to save my tires and the brakes. 50 percent of the job is done, but there is still one race to go!”



Soerensen started from eleventh on the grid and had a lot of work to do to keep his championship hopes alive. The Danish giant at the wheel of the #66 DF1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro climbed back to second winning the Junior Trophy in the process. He had an intense battle with NWES newcomer Olivier Hart, who was ranked eighth after a 10-second-penalty for infringing track limits.



NWES veteran Lucas Lasserre rounded out the EuroNASCAR PRO podium with a huge comeback from 15th to 3rd and also scored the 8 bonus points for the most gained positions during the race. The Frenchman was particularly happy to celebrate after his team rebuilt the #33 Mishumotors car during the night following a crash in EuroNASCAR 2.



Gianmarco Ercoli was fourth overall and second in the Junior Trophy classification. Giorgio Maggi followed in fifth to close the under-25 podium with a solid performance. Davide Dallara scored a positive ninth place and thus grabbed the Challenger Trophy for bronze and silver drivers in EuroNASCAR PRO. Dario Caso was second in the special classification ahead of NWES rookie Yevgen Sokolovskiy.



The 2020 EuroNASCAR PRO championship culminates in the final race of the season and the championship battle is still not decided. Alon Day and Lasse Soerensen are in focus for the last 18-lap round that will start at 3:55 pm CET and be broadcasted on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles (YouTube, Facebook, Twitch), Motorsport.tv and Kreator TV.

