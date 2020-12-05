Tobias Dauenhauer takes the championship lead while Vittorio Ghirelli suffers setback

The EuroNASCAR 2 championship will be decided in the very last race of the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The focus is on Tobias Dauenhauer and Vittorio Ghirelli as the German took over the championship lead with a dominant win at Circuit Ricardo Tormo while Vittorio Ghirelli had to park his car due to a technical issues to the #18 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang. The two are separated by just 8 points and winning Final 2 grants 10 points more than second place, therefore the possible scenario is very simple: the one championship contender who will win the race will get the crown.



EURONASCAR 2 RESULTS: QUALIFYING | FINAL 1



Dauenhauer had a perfect start in Final 1 and defended his lead in the first corners of the 15-lap race. The German swiftly opened a gap on his chasers and had a perfect run on the iconic 4-kilometer Valencia track. The driver of the #50 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang led flag-to-flag to score his third career NWES win. The 23-year-old also won the race in the Rookie Trophy classification.



“It was a perfect race for me and I’m happy that we were able to finally show the true performances of the car after we struggled since Croatia. We finally solved the problem,” said Dauenhauer. “I’m very sorry for my teammate Vittorio as I saw him stopped due to a technical issue. I’m now leading the championship and of course I’m going for the big trophy in tomorrow’s season finale.”



Vittorio Ghirelli settled in second and tried to chase down his teammate, but on lap 9 he suddenly fell back due to a technical issue on his Mustang. On lap 13, the Italian, who started the race as the championship leader, had to park his car. Ghirelli ended up 16th in the standings, but still has a chance to win the EuroNASCAR 2 championship.



“I will need to get up front quickly in tomorrow’s race and try to chase down Tobias,” said a disappointed Ghirelli. “Maybe I need some help with a full course caution, but I will give it all to fight for the championship. The only option tomorrow is winning!”



Vladimiros Tziortzis ended up second after an exciting battle with Francesco Garisto. It was the first overall podium finish for the first ever EuroNASCAR driver from Cyprus, who’s driving the #1 Alex Caffi Motorsport / Race Art Technology. Garisto, who had the front bumper of the #98 CAAL Racing Ford stuck to the rear of his car for the whole race, was penalized for changing his racing line too many times while defending his position. The Italian finished tenth under the checkered flag.



Julia Landauer scored her first ever NWES overall podium at the end of a strong run at the wheel of the #11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro. The American started tenth on the grid and fought her way up into the top-3. She also won the race in the Lady Trophy classification. Scoring his best NWES result so far in EuroNASCAR, Feed Vict Racing’s Simon Pilate was fourth ahead of his teammate Alessandro Brigatti, who closed the top-5.



Nicholas Risitano was sixth ahead of DF1 Racing’s Kenko Miura, who got his third Legend Trophy win in a row in his EuroNASCAR comeback. Despite his car losing the front part of the bodywork in the contact with Garisto, Derdaele finished eighth. Mirco Schultis closed EuroNASCAR 2 Final 1 in ninth ahead of Garisto.



The championship battle is on and it’s Tobias Dauenhauer or Vittorio Ghirello who will raise the big trophy on Sunday, December 6. The EuroNASCAR 2 Final 2 will start at 8:40 am CET followed by the EuroNASCAR PRO races at 1:30 pm and 3:55 pm CET. All races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles (YouTube, Facebook, Twitch), Motorsport.tv and Kreator TV.

NWES PR