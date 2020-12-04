Devon Morgan Signs Extension With MPM Marketing After Strong Season

Devon Morgan enjoyed a strong rookie season racing a 602 late model throughout the Southeast, earning six victories across three states.

Morgan, based in Greenville, S.C., celebrated victories at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C., Harris (N.C.) Speedway the Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, N.C., and Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway during a busy season of racing and learning for the 18-year-old racer.

In addition to his successful rookie season racing a 602 late model, Morgan also welcomed Jiffy Lube Multicare as the primary sponsor of his racing program.

All that adds up to an incredible season that Morgan won’t soon forget.

“It’s been a wild year for sure,” said Morgan when summing up 2020. “Between the COVID-19 pandemic shutting everything down for awhile and me making the switch to 602 late models, it’s been really crazy.

“I couldn’t have imagine I’d win six races in my rookie season, not to mention winning a big race like the Mike Duvall Memorial in Gaffney. On top of all that, we welcomed Jiffy Lube Multicare as our primary sponsor. We can’t thank them and Joel LaMothe Jr. enough for helping us get to the race track.”

In preparation for the 2021 season, Morgan is proud to announce that he has extended his contract with McCallister Precision Marketing for another season. McCallister Precision Marketing will continue to support Morgan as he continues his climb up the racing ladder.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Tonya McCallister and her team this year,” said Morgan. “Without them we would not have been able to go 602 late model racing. They assisted us with so much this year. Tonya has worked really hard to help me prepare as I work my way towards the next step in my racing career. I’m excited to work with Tonya and her team at MPM again in 2021.”

McCallister Precision Marketing Founder Tonya McCallister is excited to welcome Morgan to the MPM Marketing team for another season.

“We’ve really seen Devon grow as a racer and as a person this year in a lot of ways,” McCallister said. “He’s worked really hard to not only improve his racecraft, but also to improve his marketing skills. He’s a super talented young man no matter what he races and that, coupled with his humbleness, will help him succeed no matter what he races. We’re proud of the work he’s done up to this point and we’re excited to help him continue to grow.”

MPM PR