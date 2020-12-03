Roar Means More in 2021 with Inaugural Motul Pole Award 100 Qualifying Race at Daytona

The stakes will be higher than ever for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams at the 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

IMSA officials announced today a 100-minute qualifying race will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24 that will set the starting grid for the 59th Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31. The Motul Pole Award 100 will include two drivers per car, with winners receiving Motul Pole Awards.

“The Rolex 24 At Daytona is a special event that is worthy of a unique qualifying format,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Not unlike the Daytona 500, which has set its field through the Duel At Daytona qualifying races for decades, introducing the Motul Pole Award 100 qualifying race for the Rolex 24 brings a new and exciting dynamic to the Roar.”

The Motul Pole Award 100 is yet another reason for IMSA fans to attend the Roar. Single-day tickets are available now, but fans with four-day and two-day wristbands for the Rolex 24 At Daytona receive access to the Roar for free.