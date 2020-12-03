PPB Motorsports Show 2021 postponed to 2022

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on indoor gatherings in place in the State of Pennsylvania, the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels has been postponed until 2022.

The decision to postpone the event, which was to be held on January 22, 23 & 24 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, was made over the Thanksgiving holiday by event promoter Len Sammons.

“Postponing the event which has been held annually for over 30 years was one of the toughest decisions I have had to make,” stated Len Sammons.

“Up until last week I was optimistic that we would be able to find a way to host the event. But after the Governor announced his latest restrictions on indoor gatherings it became clear that it wasn’t going to be possible.”

To combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced a reduction in indoor gatherings at press conference on Tuesday, November 24. The reduction moved the capacity inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to just 5% its total capacity or less than 500 people.

Before the latest reduction Motorsports Show staff was in contact with the Montgomery County Board of Health to develop a safety plan to host the event.

“We were really close to having an approved plan, things would have been different and done with the proper safety measures in place,” stated Sammons.

Title sponsor Pioneer Pole Buildings and owner Bob Greene have already pledged their support for the event in 2022. Likewise Sunoco Race Fuels, Aqua Duck Water Transport and Bob Hilbert Sportswear will all return as show sponsors.

“With the event now just a month and half away, we needed to make a decision so that all our great exhibitors can make plans,” added Len Sammons.

“Unfortunately, right now it’s not possible to host the event in the manner which we would like... or that our attendees and exhibitors have come to expect.”

“While it wouldn’t be Motorsports, if conditions improved I would be open to doing a smaller show in February or March,” concluded Sammons.

“I am an optimistic person and keep hoping that things will get better and we can get back to business as usual. When that happens we will be there to help the race tracks, businesses and racers connect.”

Andrea Cap, Ms. Motorsports 2020, has agreed to keep her crown for an unprecedented second year. Despite COVID-19 restrictions during the past year, Cap did an outstanding job traveling to as many events as possible. But she missed out on many special trips she’ll now be able to accomplish to represent the Motorsports show, herself, her crown and event sponsor Aqua Duck Water Transport.

Anyone interested in being added to the mailing list for Motorsports 2022 can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name, address and phone number or call Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618.

Information will be posted at the show web-site, www.motorsportstradeshow.com when available.

AARN PR