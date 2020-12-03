Alon Day and Tobias Dauenhauer top Free Practice for the NASCAR GP Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo

The championship battle for the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season is on! Alon Day and Tobias Dauenhauer topped the standings in the combined Free Practice classification. The Israeli was fastest in both sessions and clocked the 4 kilometer long track in 1:40.783 minutes. Dauenhauer clocked a 1:41.925 lap in EuroNASCAR 2 to lead the standings at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.



Day traveled to Valencia for the Super Speedweek – the unique format encompassing NASCAR GP Spain and EuroNASCAR Finals – as the EuroNASCAR PRO championship leader. The PK Carsport driver left a mark during Free Practice by clocking the fastest laps across the two 30-minute sessions. A 1:40.783-lap was good enough for Gianmarco Ercoli, who is back in the #54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet, to take second place 0.6 seconds behind Day.



EURONASCAR PRO RESULTS: FIRST PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



Stienes Longin was third, 0.834 second shy of his teammate on top of the standings. Returning 3-time champion Ander Vilarino, was fourth quickest but had to park his #48 DF1 Racing - Stipp Motorsport Chevrolet off track at the end of the second session due to technical issues. As fluids from the #48 Camaro had to be cleaned from the asphalt, the session was shortened. Mishumotors’ Lucas Lasserre closed the top-5. Championship contenders Lasse Soerensen and Loris Hezemans only finished twelfth and 14th in Free Practice.



In EuroNASCAR 2, German rookie Tobias Dauenhauer impressed with a 1:41.925 lap around the iconic 4-Km road course. Currently sitting in second in points behind his Hendriks Motorsport teammate Vittorio Ghirelli, the German proved to be one of the drivers to keep an eye on in the 2020 championship battle. He edged Alex Caffi Motorsports / Race Art Technology’s Vladimiros Tziortzis, who was quickest in the first session. Martin Doubek rounded out the top-3 ahead of championship leader Ghirelli and Solaris Motorsport’s Nicholas Risitano at the wheel of the #12 Camaro.



EURONASCAR 2 RESULTS: FIRST PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



EuroNASCAR PRO and 2 Qualifying will follow on Thursday afternoon, while the first race of the NASCAR GP Spain will start at 9:00 am on Friday. Eight races will be held during the Super Speedweek at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The EuroNASCAR Finals consisting of the 4 last races of the 2020 season will award double points. All races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles (YouTube, Facebook, Twitch), Motorsport.tv and Kreator TV.

NWES PR