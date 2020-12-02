Haas F1 Team Statement Romain Grosjean – Update

Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the care of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital at 10:30 a.m. local time Wednesday. Grosjean spent three nights in hospital following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Grosjean will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being. On behalf of Romain Grosjean and the entire Haas F1 Team we extend our thanks to all who have tended to him at the BDF Hospital.

Haas F1 PR