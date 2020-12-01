Toyo Tires Launches the Great Escape Sweepstakes to the Grand Canyon Enter for a Chance to Win at ToyoTires.com/Every-Terrain

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) has launched a new promotion, the Toyo Tires Great Escape Sweepstakes, that will send one lucky Grand Prize winner and up to three guests on the ultimate overlanding adventure to the Grand Canyon. In addition, the six-month long promotion includes monthly winners each receiving a $500 gift card. People can enter daily for a chance to win at www.ToyoTires.com/Every-Terrain.

For the grand prize, Toyo Tires has teamed up with Pacific Overlander , an outdoor rental and expedition company, to offer a private four-day and three-night adventure to the Grand Canyon. The package for the winner and up to three guests includes: an off-road vehicle equipped with sleeping arrangements; a private guide and meals; a $500 gift card for incidentals; and round-trip airfare to Las Vegas International Airport where the trip will begin and end. Trip highlights include a back-country experience in the Grand Canyon with a private guide and chef, canyon view camping, river access, and remote starry night skies. This special trip will take place Summer of 2021.

In addition to the grand prize, all eligible entrants will be entered for the chance to win a $500 gift card each month. One winner will be selected at random each month for the monthly prizes, and all entrants will be automatically entered into the grand prize at the conclusion of the campaign. The sweepstakes starts on December 1, 2020 and will end on May 31, 2021. People can enter daily for a chance to win the Toyo Tires Great Escape Sweepstakes at www.ToyoTires.com/Every-Terrain. Sweepstakes rules and eligibility are listed on the entry page.

While enjoying their great escape, the grand prize winner will experience the on- and off-road capabilities of the new Toyo Open Country A/T III . This all-terrain tire delivers gripping off-road traction; responsive and predictable on-road handling; as well as a quiet, comfortable ride and long tread life. From camping to overlanding, hiking to kayaking, the Open Country line by Toyo Tires offers the durability and traction needed to enjoy the outdoors.