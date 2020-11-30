Haas F1 Team Statement Romain Grosjean – Medical Update

Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean is continuing his convalescence at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital having remained there overnight following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Treatment on the burns Grosjean sustained on the back of both his hands is going well. Grosjean was visited by Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, on Monday and it is anticipated he will be discharged from the care of the hospital on Tuesday 1st December.

Further updates will be given when information is available.

Haas F1 PR