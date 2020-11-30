Mahindra Racing becomes first manufacturer to commit to Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Mahindra Racing today announced its commitment to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, becoming the first automotive manufacturer to sign up for the generation that commences with the 2022/23 season.
 
As Formula E begins its first season as an FIA World Championship, Indian manufacturer Mahindra has reaffirmed its strong, long-term relationship by committing to the Formula E Gen3 era, starting in 2022. The Mahindra Group aims to put half a million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025 and believes in Formula E’s ongoing role as an essential proving ground for future race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies.
 
One of Formula E’s founding teams - and the only Indian manufacturer - Mahindra Racing has so far claimed four E-Prix victories, 18 podiums, and 690 championship points, making them one of the most consistent and respected outfits on the grid. The team is committed to pushing the limits of technology and innovation in the electric vehicle space and addressing the impact of climate change. Mahindra Racing was the first Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star rating, demonstrating excellence in sustainability practices.
 
Gen3 marks a new era of performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all with the aim of increasing the intense and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.
 
The first and only sport to be net zero carbon from inception, Formula E exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. Electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure have evolved significantly since Gen1 took to the streets of the world’s most iconic cities. This rapid development highlights how quickly the sustainable mobility technologies critical to counteracting climate change are advancing.
 
The work that Formula E and the FIA have done together to shape the Gen3 era focuses on delivering a new generation of progress, reaffirming Formula E’s position as the pinnacle of electric racing while increasing road relevance for manufacturers even further. Gen3 will bring with it performance and efficiency advances including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls.
 
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is currently testing in Valencia ahead of its Season Seven debut in Santiago, Chile in January with two races each staged at 19:00 CET (15:00 local time) on January 16 and 17.
 
