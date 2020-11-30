Sometimes, the best teachers are ones who might not know the answer off hand, but are willing to go to the end's of the earth to find it!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Rodney Bond, author of Messages for Graduates.

What was your first car? 1956 Chevy.

What do you drive now? 2020 Ford Escape.

What is your dream car that you wish to own? Lincoln Continental.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, the technology is getting in place.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? The Bible.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Elon Musk a true visionary and risk taker. They are the kind of people that changed the world.