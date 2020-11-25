Team Nitto Tire Wins Formula DRIFT Championship and Sweeps Podium

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of off-road and street performance tires, is excited to announce that Team Nitto driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. has earned the 2020 Formula DRIFT championship title. Nitto drivers Chelsea DeNofa, Ryan Tuerck, and Fredric Aasbø finished second, third, and fourth in the championship hunt. This achievement makes Nitto Tire the first tire manufacturer to sweep the top four positions in Formula DRIFT history.
Team Nitto drivers secured six race wins and fifteen podiums during the 2020 Formula DRIFT season, and these impressive results earned Nitto Tire the 2020 Formula DRIFT Tire Cup. Vaughn Gittin Jr. used the high-performance Nitto NT555 G2 tire to propel himself to the top of the championship standings.
Gittin Jr. secured race wins at rounds three and four in Monroe, Washington, which helped him establish a commanding lead in the points standings heading into the second half of the season. Following a hard-fought battle against a determined field of competitors at the season finale in Irwindale, California, Vaughn secured enough points to take home the win in the season points championship.
“Everyone at Nitto Tire is extremely proud of Vaughn,” said Harry Kong, Brand Publishing Manager for Nitto Tire. “Despite the challenges 2020 has provided, he persevered throughout the season to emerge victoriously. With a car making the power of a nine-second drag car, having the right tire that delivers predictable grip run after run was paramount to his victory, and the Nitto NT555 G2 was definitely up to the challenge.”
With this championship, Vaughn has entered an elite club among Formula DRIFT drivers. Ten years after his first Formula DRIFT championship, he is now one of the few drivers to have earned two Formula DRIFT season championships.
Visit the Formula Drift website for more information about the 2020 Formula DRIFT season. To learn more about Nitto Tire, please visit Nitto on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NittoTire, on Twitter and Instagram at @NittoTire, on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NittoChannel, or at www.nittotire.com.
Team Nitto Tire Wins Formula DRIFT Championship and Sweeps Podium
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
