CB Ramey Wins the OPTIMA Invitational at Circuit of the Americas

OPTIMA® Batteries, a leading brand of Clarios, awarded CB Ramey’s 1987 Chevrolet Corvette as the 2020 Ultimate Street Car Invitational Champion at the 13th annual OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational, presented by Advance Auto Parts, at Circuit of the Americas.

“This was incredible in every way. I am very thankful for such a great event, to OPTIMA, FM3, all the folks who helped put it on, and sponsors to make this all come together,” said CB Ramey, first-time winner of the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational. “I am blessed to have great friends, experts, vendors, and competitors. I could not have done it without all of their help this year, and we’ll be bringing all that and more back next year! Cannot wait!”



“Back for its 13th year, the Invitational has continued to showcase the absolute best all-around street cars in the world," said Cam Douglass, Director of Marketing at OPTIMA Batteries, Clarios. “This year was no different. We saw so many new cars and fierce competition at the finale event at COTA. Competitors really showed up from all over the country to compete for the title at the iconic racetrack to end this year’s series.”

The 2020 OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational put competitors and their vehicles to the test through a series of challenges, including the Lucas Oil Road Rally, QA1 Autocross, Falken Tire Road Course Time Trial, PowerStop Speed Stop Challenge, and the Lingenfelter Design and Engineering Competition. Each competitor received points as they competed in the challenges; their scores were totaled to determine the winner in each category. This year, Jake Rozelle took second place overall, competing in a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette, and Paul Curley came in third place in a 2003 Chevrolet Corvette.

The top three winners for the individual competitions are listed below:



QA1 Autocross

· First place: Scot Spiewak, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette

· Second place: Austin Barnes, 2009 Chevrolet Corvette

· Third place: Paul Curley, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette

Falken Tire Hot Lap Challenge

· First place: Jake Rozelle, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette

· Second place: CB Ramey, 1987 Chevrolet Corvette

· Third place: Paul Curley, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette

PowerStop Brakes Speed Stop Challenge

· First place: Clay Shearer, 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S

· Second place: Robert DeuPree, 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo

· Third place: Paul Curley, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Lingenfelter Performance Design and Engineering Competition

· First place: Chris Smith, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro

· Second place: Cliff Elliott, 2016 Ford Mustang GT

· Third place: Jim Stehlin, 1973 Chevrolet Camaro and Jonathan Blevins, 2008 Ford Shelby GT500

The 2020 OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational will be broadcast on MAVTV on December 11 at 8 p.m. ET and re-airing at 11p.m. ET.

For more information about the OPTIMA Invitational and the 2021 OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car Series, please visit DriveOPTIMA.com.