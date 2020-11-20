VP Racing Fuels Expands Road to Indy Partnership

VP Racing Fuels’ involvement with the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires dates back to the program’s inception in 2010 and was enhanced in 2016 when it became the exclusive fuel supplier for all three levels of the driver development ladder system. For 2021, VP’s role as the Official Fuel will again expand to include designation as the Official Lubricant and Coolant through 2025 for Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.
In addition to VP Racing Engine Oil and VP Racing Gear Oil, the partnership includes VP Racing’s new line of Stay Frosty® Performance Engine Coolants – fully-formulated engine coolants that provide greater heat transfer in order to remain cool, prevent overheating and allow performance at optimal levels. Stay Frosty® is the Official Performance Coolant of IMSA.
Founded in 1975, the San Antonio, Texas-based company has developed an extensive involvement and dedication to motorsports with over 60 race series worldwide including Official Race Series Partnerships with IMSA, NHRA, World of Outlaws and USAC in addition to the karting ranks. Its product line includes over 80 race-proven fuels, lubricants and coolants.
“We are proud to not only continue but expand our relationship with VP across our three series for another five years,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Their passion for motorsports and commitment to quality is unrivaled. We also look forward to mapping out the expanded list of deliverables between our two companies, which will offer benefits in several new areas to our competitors.”
The 2021 season will see VP Racing Fuels race entitlements within the ladder series, at-track product displays, an expanded social media program, original content featuring Road to Indy drivers, adverts during live streaming race coverage and the addition of a season-ending VP cash award. With market competitive pricing, competitors will also see a cost-saving on all Official VP Racing Fuels products.
“We are excited to expand our relationship with the Road to Indy beyond our industry-leading race fuels, with our Stay Frosty® coolants and VP Racing Lubricants,” said Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products for VP Racing Fuels. “Our water-based, glycol-free race-ready coolant reduces engine temps up to 25°F and cylinder head temps up to 75°F. And our hi-performance street version also lowers engine and cylinder temps. Reducing engine temperatures improves power and reliability, while our specially formulated Racing Oils provide ultimate engine protection for Road to Indy race teams and fans alike.”
VP’s diverse portfolio includes specialty fuels for both private and public sector drone usage, supplying both commercial and military customers. It also added the production of a new VP hand sanitizer formula, with World Health Organization recommendations and guidance from the FDA and CDC, to assist its customers and partners during the pandemic, which is utilized in the Road to Indy paddock.
The 2021 schedule for all three levels of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires will commence with an annual Spring Training outing at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., on February 22-24 followed by the season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 5-7 in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
