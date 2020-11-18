2021 Chili Bowl Nationals COVID-19 Event Information And Restrictions

In order to be as informative and transparent as possible, below are the guidelines for the 2021 Tulsa Shootout as recommended by the Tulsa Health Department.
A special thanks goes out to our event sponsors because, without their continued support, the 2021 would not happen. Again, we thank you.
COMMUNICATION AND EDUCATION
Clearly communicate and educate employees, vendors and event guests through marketing elements on the following, but not limited to: Signage (sample graphics included), Website (TulsaShootout.com), Social Media and Building Announcements.
Employees will be required to review this document and be knowledgeable of the content provided herein.
PHYSICAL DISTANCING
Facility will utilize signage and messaging to encourage individuals to follow public health guidance of maintaining at least six feet, whenever possible, to the person closest to them.
INCREASED HYGIENE ACCESSIBILITY
Stations with either soap and water or sanitizer, containing at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, will be provided at all points of ingress and other well-marked areas throughout the venue. Supervisors will regularly confirm there are adequate supplies.
MASKS AND FACE COVERINGS
Mask guidelines will be followed as defined by the City of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Ordinance Number 24408.
Drivers will not be required to wear a mask during competition as they will be wearing a helmet and fire protection equipment. When visitors are actively eating or drinking, or at a distanced table designated for eating and drinking, masks may be removed, otherwise masks must be worn at all times while in attendance.
AISLE AND ENTRANCE MODIFICATIONS
The interior layout will have wide aisles to promote physical distancing and allow space to safely move throughout the facility. The center aisle is 42ft wide. The main lobby entrance will separate ingress/egress to allow for physical distancing.
MONITORING OF HUMAN HEALTH
The Tulsa Shootout will implement and follow all CDC and THD guidelines.
Individuals should not attend The Tulsa Shootout if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms within the last 14 days, have a fever or are immunocompromised. Daily temperature checks prior to arrival each day will be encouraged.
Guidelines To Entry
TEMPERATURE CHECK POINT
All employees, participants and attendees will be tested for elevated body temperature.
Any person with a body temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be detained and given a second temperature test utilizing a different thermometer.
If the second test shows an elevated body temperature, they will not be permitted to enter and immediately requested to leave the property.
Anyone refusing temperature check will be denied entry.
ESTIMATED INDOOR CAPACITIES
Utilizing 36 Sq. Ft. Per Person (Rounded Down to Nearest 100)
Square Footage in Pit Area is 249,928sq. ft.; with an estimated capacity of 6,900 when allowing 36sq. ft. per person.
Seating and General Admission/Pit Pass Sales
SPECTATOR AND FAMILY HEALTH
The Tulsa Shootout will be live streamed to provide distance viewing and reduce / limit amount of physical attendees.
PIT PASSES
Pit Passes will be limited to the following: 25% capacity
Participant and Crew Team (remain in their dedicated work space)
750 Public Pit Passes Per Day.
Square Footage in Pit Area is 249,928sq. ft.; with an estimated capacity of 6,900 when allowing 36sq. ft. per person.
All Pit Crew / Car Service Areas will be required to maintain a clean and sanitized area; monitored on a regular basis.
BLEACHER SEATING
Reserved general bleacher seating tickets have been reduced to a 25% capacity of a normal year.
CLEANING
Staff will enhance cleaning / sanitizing of common contact points.
RESTROOMS
Increased cleaning and sanitizing will take place on a regular basis.
WATER FOUNTAINS
Access to water fountains will remain closed.
TICKET OPERATION
Sellers will have a plexiglass barrier at point of sale.
TICKET TAKERS
All ticket takers will be required to wear a mask and encouraged to wear gloves.
RESPONDING TO CONFIMRED COVID-19 CASES
RESPONDING TO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19
If an employee or participant is confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, their supervisor should immediately notify Tulsa Shootout Management; Management will work with Tulsa Health Department to execute the appropriate steps.
Workers must notify their supervisor and stay home from work if they have symptoms of acute respiratory illness consistent with COVID-19 – such as fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or shortness of breath – that is not explained by another medical or allergic condition.
SYMPTOMATIC WORKERS
If a worker exhibits symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon arrival to work, or becomes sick during the day, their supervisor must separate them from other workers and patrons and send them home or to a designated isolation area immediately if they are not able to go home at that time. Isolation areas include the following:
West Event Conference Room
In the event an employee is isolated in any area with symptoms; the area will be disinfected immediately prior to any future utilization.
DOCUMENTATION
The supervisor should document the circumstances of the worker’s illness to help with contact tracing, as applicable.
CONTACT WITH COVID-19 POSITIVE OR SYMPTOMATIC INDIVIDUALS
Because one can carry COVID-19 with no symptoms at all, anyone who has been in close contact with a person known to have had the virus, or whose family or friends show signs of exposure, should behave as if they are infected, isolate themselves, and contact their physician.
RETURNING TO WORK
Workers with symptoms of acute respiratory illness associated with COVID-19 may return to work after (a) home isolation for 14 days since their first symptoms or positive test, and (b) medical authorization.
RESPONDING TO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19
If a worker is confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, their supervisor should immediately:
Determine what areas of the venue were visited, used, or impacted by the infected worker (the “Impacted Areas”).
Assess whether the worker’s role put them within six feet (two meters) of other workers or patrons, including whether their duties create specific transmission risks such as food handling, bartending, or ticket checking.
Work with the local health department to determine which other workers had close contact with the infected worker (the “Impacted Workers”).
Notify the Impacted Workers that they may have had contact with an infected worker and encourage them to monitor their health and report any concerns to their healthcare provider, do not provide information about the infected worker to potential impacted workers.
Any worker who tests positive for COVID-19 should remain in home isolation after 10 days have passed since symptom onset and 24-hours fever free without the use of fever reducing medication and overall symptoms have improved. If an individual does not have any symptoms then at least 10 days have passed since they took a COVID-19 test.
The worker should follow Tulsa Health Department and CDC guidance.
Impacted Workers who have been in close contact with a person who tests positive, but who are not presently symptomatic or suffering a fever greater than 100.4 F / 38.0 C, should not come to work for 14 days after their last close contact, and quarantine themselves. During quarantine, they should watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
SYMPTOMATIC VISITORS
If a visitor exhibits symptoms of acute respiratory illness they will be required to leave property; in the event they are not able to leave immediately, they will be confined to the designated isolation areas. Isolation areas include the following for visitors:
West Event Conference Room
In the event a visitor is isolated in any area with symptoms; the area will be disinfected immediately prior to any future utilization.
ASCS PR