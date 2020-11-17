Second At The Sebring 12 For The Heart Of Racing

The Heart of Racing team put on an exceptional performance at the final round of the 2020 season, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Drivers Ian James, Roman De Angelis and Aston Martin Factory Driver, Darren Turner, finished the race in second, after a grueling 12 hours on track.
Qualifying Friday in 11th, James expertly navigated the competition and made his way all the way up the front of the pack within his first drive of the day. Handing the car over in fourth to Turner, the car then returned to the front and led the GTD class for the most part. As the race went on, James, Turner and De Angelis battled traffic, conditions and then daylight, as the team strategized and made their way through the twelve hours, ending the day with a best-season, second-place, podium finish.
The team look forward to returning in 2021, ready to be competitive from the outset with their #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3. 2020 has brought many things, but for The Heart of Racing team, it’s brought great memories, a lot of fun, but most importantly, increased funds for Seattle Children’s Hospital, and the team look forward to only furthering this next year.
