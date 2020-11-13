Brody Roa back in the #91R for this weekend's 53rd annual Western World Championship

For the first time since March, 2019 USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series champion Brody Roa will be back in his familiar bright green #91R for this weekend’s 53rd Annual San Tan Ford Western World Championships at the Arizona Speedway. The two-night event will feature the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, the USAC/Southwest Sprint Cars, and the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets. Racing will start on Friday November 13th with the finale on Saturday, the 14th.

Like most other drivers residing west of the Mississippi, Roa’s schedule has been decimated by the Covid crisis in 2020. A planned run for the USAC/CRA championship was to include more than 20 races. However, the only two races the series got in the books came on March 6th and 7th at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona. Things went well for the 29-year-old Garden Grove, California racer at Canyon when he placed fourth on the first night and third on the second night of action. Those finishes put him second in the championship standings, but the following week Covid started shutting everything down and he has not been back in the #91R since.

“It will feel good to get back in my own car,” Roa said before heading out to Arizona. “We spent a lot of time getting the car ready last winter. We got two races in and then everything was shut down. We have gone back over it a few times, but with the exception of a couple of practice sessions at Perris Auto Speedway, it has not been on the track.”

Since the two races at Canyon in March, Roa has competed at Indiana Midget Week in June and a couple of weekends in the Taft, California based May Motorsports #8M in the CAS Sprint Car Series at Central Arizona Speedway. In his first appearance in the May car, he won the main event on Labor Day Weekend.

Roa’s best recent finish in the Western World Championship came in 2017 when he placed sixth in the main event. His best recent outings at Arizona Speedway came on September 28th and 29th, 2018 when he finished second and third on successive nights.

For fans who would like to attend the Western World Championships, tickets are available at www.arizonaspeedway.net. Spectator gates will open at 3:00 PM each day with racing at 6:30. The track is located at 48700 N. Ironwood Rd., San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, and the office phone number is 480-926-6688.

For fans who cannot make it to Arizona, every lap of the action will be live on Flo Racing. For more information or to subscribe to Flo, please click on the following link www.floracing.com.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being on board with them on the #91R. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply and Baldwin Filters.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also follow the 2020 action on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

