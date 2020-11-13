Inspirational Drama “The Ride” Starring Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges Slated for Digital Release on Amazon Prime Video

 Forrest Films, an American film production, financing and distribution company, announces the release of Alex Ranarivelo’s feature film The Ride for digital streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was produced by Forrest Lucas, founder of Lucas Oil Products and Forrest Films, and will be distributed by Roadside Attractions. The inspirational true story, which features an all-star cast led by Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sasha Alexander and Shane Graham, recounts the life of extreme sports legend John Buultjens. The Ride will be available on the Amazon platform beginning Friday, November 13, 2020.

 

"We love a great story that inspires and promotes uplifting messages,” said Forrest Lucas. "With Chris Bridges delivering a performance that can’t be missed, we know the Roadside Attractions team is especially adept at reaching and connecting with the wide-ranging digital streaming audience The Ride caters to.”

Alex Ranarivelo’s The Ride follows John McCord, a gifted young athlete who triumphs over a troubled upbringing. After a violent, racially-charged incident lands him behind bars and in juvenile detention, John (Shane Graham) is placed with an unlikely set of foster parents, Eldridge (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) and Marianna Buultjens (Sasha Alexander), an interracial couple who want to provide the troubled young man with a second chance at a happy life. Having to overcome the challenges of John’s white supremacist upbringing, Eldridge uses his new foster son’s fascination with BMX to begin forging a relationship with John. Brought together through the triumphs and tribulations of extreme sports, the new family grows in mutual respect and love and together ride toward BMX glory.

"We are thrilled The Ride will be available to watch this November, just in time for families to enjoy during the holiday season,” stated Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, Roadside Attractions’ Co-Presidents. "When we saw the film, this true story was told with incredible emotion, heart and compassion found in one of the most surprising places - the world of extreme sports.”

The Ride was directed by Alex Ranarivelo and written by J.R. Reher and Jean Marie Sobeck, Hadeel Reda and Alex Ranarivelo. The film has been rated PG-13 by MPAA. Watch The Ride exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting November 13, 2020.

 

