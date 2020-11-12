Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!
My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world. This week, we are pleased to get to chat with another author whose love for the written word has inspired readers all over the world. Tune in for his interview.
"My name is Howard Bronson, and I have seven books being released on January 5th, 2021//as follows:
The Real Root Causes of Racism, and the Solutions (Speak Up)
Grief (Early Winter)
Pet Loss (Dog Gone)
Trauma/Depression (The 13 Laws of Stumble)
Peace through grassroots global commerce (Free Enterprise)
Healing a Broken Heart and Moving on (Bye Bye Love)
Fixing the most broken marriage (How to Make an Impossible Marriage Possible)."
What was your first car? Ford Pinto.
What do you drive now? Mercedes SUV
What is your dream car that you wish to own? Mercedes SUV
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? My health food snacks...Core Water, Hiking boots, running shoes, skis, basic clothes.
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He has an amazing, awakened mind, and shows how we underutilize our own personal potential.
