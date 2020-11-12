The Real Root Causes of Racism, and the Solutions (Speak Up)

Grief (Early Winter)

Pet Loss (Dog Gone)

Trauma/Depression (The 13 Laws of Stumble)

Peace through grassroots global commerce (Free Enterprise)

Healing a Broken Heart and Moving on (Bye Bye Love)

Fixing the most broken marriage (How to Make an Impossible Marriage Possible)."

What was your first car? Ford Pinto.

What do you drive now? Mercedes SUV

What is your dream car that you wish to own? Mercedes SUV

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? My health food snacks...Core Water, Hiking boots, running shoes, skis, basic clothes.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He has an amazing, awakened mind, and shows how we underutilize our own personal potential.

