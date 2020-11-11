Entry List Notebook – Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America at Sebring International Raceway

Entry List Notebook – Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America at Sebring International Raceway
By Mark Robinson
An exciting and competitive Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship heads for its 2020 conclusion this week with a pair of 50-minute races at the historic Sebring International Raceway road course.
 
The competitiveness of the series is borne out by the fact that 11 of the 16 cars entered this week have posted at least one class win this season in the single-make series featuring Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVOs for all entrants. Two of the four class championships have yet to be decided heading to Sebring.
 
In the top-level Pro class, Madison Snow leads the pack by virtue of three wins and podium finishes in all eight races in the No. 16 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán. Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson, co-drivers of the No. 6 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Huracán, have won two races and trail Snow by 15 points in the standings. While he’s not in the title hunt, Sergio Jimenez (No. 13 Ansa Motorsports, Lamborghini Broward Huracán) comes to Sebring riding high after winning both races two weekends ago at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
 
The tightest points battle is in the ProAm class, where Corey Lewis and McKay Snow, who share the No. 63 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán, are eight points up on Leo Lamelas in the No. 24 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Westlake Huracán. The No. 63 has won five times in class this season, with the No. 24 taking the other three victories. A new addition to the ProAm class this week will be William Hubbell and Eric Curran in the No. 69 Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Greenwich Huracán.
 
Victor Gomez IV (No. 29 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán) has won all eight races in the Am class this season and long ago cinched the championship. He’ll have competition this week from a pair of TPC Racing entries moving up from LB Cup competition. Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko, who made their season debut at WeatherTech Raceway, are in the No. 38 Lamborghini Sterling Huracán. Tom Kerr is teaming with newcomer Moritz Kranz in the No. 74 Lamborghini Sterling Huracán.
 
In LB Cup, Randy Sellari has finished first or second in all eight races to date in the No. 03 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán and has secured the class title. Matt Dicken (No. 36 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán) and Sydney McKee (No. 87 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus Huracán) have one win each and are both also entered this weekend.
 
The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America schedule at Sebring has practices set for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, with qualifying sessions for both races late Thursday afternoon. The first race starts at 9:05 a.m. ET Friday, with the second at 3:40 p.m. that afternoon. Both races will stream live on IMSA.com with IMSA Radio commentary.
