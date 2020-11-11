Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Profile: JR 2 Kart Third Place Logan Leggitt

|
All season long, in 2020, one of the most competitive classes in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series was the JR 2 Kart division. A total of six different drivers captured a victory in the class, which allowed for many stars of the future to break through. A notable member of the contingent of winners is 13-year-old Logan Leggitt, who finished third in the championship standings.
In just his second season of JR 2 Kart the Fullerton, California, native was very impressive. Leggitt broke through with his first career win, at Lucas Oil Speedway, which put him into contention for the championship. Then he finished off the year with a win at Glen Helen Raceway. He wrapped up 2020 with a pair of victories and five podiums, which left him just 19 points shy of the JR 2 Kart title.
Congratulations on a great season. How does it feel to end the season in third place for the JR 2 Kart Championship?
It feels really good. We didn’t really have a good year the season before, in 2019, so it really feels good to finish in the top three.
You enjoyed a really memorable season in 2020. In addition to finishing third in points, you also earned your first two wins, and captured five podiums. What were your goals coming into this year?
My goals were just to get podiums. Then, after the first two rounds at Glen Helen (in July) we went to Missouri to Lucas Oil Speedway, fourth in points and knew that I had a chance to get top three in the championship. So we focused on that.
With all of that success what would you say was the most memorable moment of the season for you?
Probably going to Missouri with my dad. That was just a really fun road trip and then, coming out with a win and a second place, that was really awesome!
This is only your second season in JR 2 Kart. What do you think has helped you become such a better racer in such a short time?
I think my dad started to figure out how to prep the car better and then I started to learn how to drive a bit better. Just hitting my lines better than I used to.
What do you enjoy the most about racing in the JR 2 Kart class? What do you enjoy most about the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series?
I just like driving and passing people, hoping to get on the podium. I really enjoy chasing people down, passing them, and stuff. Racing, in this series, is just something different that not a lot of kids get to do, driving cars like this.
What are your plans for next season?
I’m going to be racing in Mod Kart for the next two years.
Who do you want to thank for all the support this season?
I’d like to thank my mom, dad, grandma and grandpa, as well as RL Construction, Inline Concrete Sawing and Breaking, Desolate Motorsports, JMS Pool & Spa, and Rock Oil.
