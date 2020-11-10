Masks And Temperature Checks Will Be Required To Enter The 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals

In an attempt to add another layer of safety to the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals, anyone entering the River Spirit Expo Center will be required to wear a mask as well as have their temperature checked.

Masks must be worn in such a manner as to completely cover the individual’s nose and mouth. Any Attendee with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed into the River Spirit Expo Center. Attendees with a temperature of 100.3 or below will be allowed to enter and should follow all other Facility guidelines.

Covid-19 Symptoms include Fever, Muscle Pain, Cough, Headache, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Sore Throat, Loss of Taste or Smell, Chills, or Repeated Shaking with Chills. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please do not attend.

Currently, the event has been placed at a 25% capacity. With these restrictions, if you are a current ticket holder and do not wish to attend the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals, we request notification by November 20, 2020.

After notification is received, you will not be charged, and the tickets will be held for renewal prior to the 2022 event. If you have paid by check or cash and do not choose to attend, we will process a refund.

Requests to defer your seats until the 2022 event must be made before 5:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020. To contact our office, please call (918) 838-3777, Monday – Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals as well as http://www.chilibowl.com .