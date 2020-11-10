As the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series wraps up at Sebring, Racing to End Alzheimer’s brings a message of hope to a state with a high rate of the disease.

The 2020 racing season got its long-awaited restart at the legendary Sebring International Raceway back in July, and Racing to End Alzheimer’s is ready to hit the historic track again this weekend for the final race of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series season.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s knows that Florida is one of the states most affected by the disease. In fact, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, the state of Florida has the second-highest rate of Alzheimer’s in the United States. Highlands County, where Sebring is located, has more than 5,000 probable cases of Alzheimer’s among residents age 65 and older, according to a 2018 survey by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

Statistics like that help drive Racing to End Alzheimer’s to continue raising money to fund the care and fund the cure. The organization does that through an innovative program in which donors who give $250 can put the name and hometown of a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s on the #80 Racing to End Alzheimer’s/BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4, driven by Nick Galante and Dillon Machavern.

This week at Sebring, the BMW will have the names of more than 150 people emblazoned on it. Since its inception in 2017, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has raised over $300,000. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to groups like UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program and the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital, with all administrative costs covered by sponsor Legistics.

Founder Phil Frengs was inspired to start Racing to End Alzheimer’s after his wife, Mimi, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. A longtime sponsor in motorsports, Frengs realized that a race car could carry names instead of sponsor logos.

“I hope that our grassroots efforts to stimulate awareness and to make a difference with our Racing to End Alzheimer’s campaign resonates with those who can put a name on our car, remembering and honoring their loved ones along with ours,” says Frengs.

Fans can see the #80 Racing to End Alzheimer’s BMW and all of its names when the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series finale gets the green flag at 12:05p.m. ET on Friday, November 13. IMSA.tv and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will both have live coverage.