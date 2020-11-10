1985 “500” Winner Danny Sullivan, IMS President Doug Boles Headline Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s Free Zoom Cast on Nov. 18

1985 Indianapolis 500 winner Danny Sullivan will be the featured guest for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s next hourlong Zoom cast, scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, Nov. 18. The Zoom cast is free and open to the first 500 registrants.

Joining Sullivan will be special-guest host Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sullivan pitted for tires and fuel during the caution he created, and 20 laps after his first attempt, he passed Andretti for the lead again in the same place without incident. Sullivan led the final 60 laps and will forever be known for the 1985 “Spin and Win.”

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Sullivan made the most of a 21 st birthday gift: a trip to the Jim Russell Driving School. He worked his way through junior series and after two Indy car starts in 1982, he landed a full-time ride with the Benetton Tyrrell Team for the 1983 F1 season.

Starting with the 1984 CART (Championship Auto Racing Teams) series season, Sullivan enjoyed a successful Indy car career, earning 17 wins and the 1988 series championship. He competed in a total of 12 Indianapolis 500s, earning five top-5 finishes.

Sullivan also competed in sports cars and tried his hand at driving stock cars; along with scoring a victory in the 1989 International Race of Champions (IROC) series, he drove in the inaugural Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS in 1994.

Sullivan retired from Indy car driving in 1995 and has remained involved in motorsports in numerous capacities since then, notably serving as a race steward at several F1 events.

