Thursday, Nov 05 6
Revved up with Waldorf - Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, author of &#039;Pinky Doodle Bug&#039;

Some of the greatest stories feature characters who teach you something important, while also being entertaining and fun. This author specializes in that!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, author of 'Pinky Doodle Bug.'

1What was your first car? A Buick Skylark with a plaid bench seat.  
 
 What do you drive now? An Audi A6 and a Toyota Sienna Minivan
 
 What is your dream car that you wish to own? A Tesla or a Bentley
 
 Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Knowing me I'd forget to charge it, but if we could get me over this hurdle, sure.
 
 If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? On road trips I bring books that are fiction or mystery.
 
 What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I think he is brilliant and needed.
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, follow her on social media:
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

