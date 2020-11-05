Short weekend for Brody Roa at Central Arizona Speedway

Brody Roa’s trip to Central Arizona Speedway last weekend for the “Howl-O-Ween Bash” ended up being short-lived as he was forced out of action before the first night’s main event. He will put the disappointment behind him and head back to the Copper State” for the 53rd Western World Championships on November 13th and 14th.



Roa, who makes his home in Garden Grove, California, his wife Tailor and six-week-old daughter Addison Leanne trekked to Arizona for the two-night event. The 29-year-old was going to be wheeling the same beautiful May Motorsports #8M that he drove to victory on the same track in early September. That triumph made him one of the favorites for last weekend. Things started out bright enough when he advanced from a fifth place starting spot to finish third in his heat race. That earned him a row four start for the main. However, before the green flag waved, the engine dropped a cylinder and he pulled to the infield and was done for the weekend.



“Disappointed to have our weekend end early,” Roa said afterwards. “But extremely thankful with everyone involved with May Motorsports for bringing such a nice piece out for me to drive.”



“The heart (engine) will be on the operating table tomorrow,” car owner Jayson May posted on Facebook on Monday. “It will be stronger than before. Can’t wait to have you (Roa) in the seat again.”



Roa wanted to thank car owner May and the #8M sponsors Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for giving him such a fast car.



Next week’s Western World Championship at the Arizona Speedway will be the last date on the 2020 schedule for Roa. He will be back in the familiar family owned #91R for the event.In addition to the sponsors on the #8M, Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being on board with them on their own #91R. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply and Baldwin Filters. If you or your company would like to jump on board the 2021 season, please give the talented racer a call at (714) 932-7994 or E-mailTo view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also follow the 2020 action on his Facebook pageBRR PR