JR 2 Kart Champion & Rookie of the Year Brodie Martin

Over the past two seasons, the Martin family has made a name for itself in the junior ranks of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. Last season, the cousin pairing of Cade and Talan combined to win the majority of races in the JR 2 Kart class, eventually finishing second and third in the championship, while Cade captured Rookie-of-the-Year honors. One year later, the Martin family is celebrating its first division title, this time with Cade’s younger brother, Brodie. The 12-year-old up and comer from Villa Park, California, kept the Martin family name at the forefront during his first season of JR 2 Kart competition, where he went out and won his first ever start in the class and carried that momentum to a championship. As the season progressed, Brodie and Talan emerged as title contenders, and following a wild, action-packed weekend at Glen Helen Raceway in October for the season finale, Brodie prevailed as both JR 2 Kart Champion and Rookie-of-the-Year. Despite facing a 13-point deficit entering the last two rounds of the season, Brodie’s unparalleled consistency was enough to put him atop the final standings, where he ended his first year on the national circuit with a class leading three wins and six podiums. Can you tell me what it feels like to earn the JR2 Kart Championship and be named Rookie-of-the-Year in the same season? It feels awesome to become the champion and also get Rookie-of-the-Year. It’s not something I would have expected. What were your goals coming into the season? What were you hoping to accomplish? I was just racing for fun (initially) and then, at the first race at Glen Helen (in July) I got first. After that, we just decided to run for the championship. You came into the final race weekend 13 points behind your cousin in the championship standings. Did you go to Glen Helen thinking you can win the title? I was just going out there to try and have some fun. I was at least hoping to (finish) in the top three, but I guess (Talan) broke and I got up there in points (at the end). You ended the season with more wins and podiums than anyone else. You also won your first race in JR 2 Kart. How did you get so comfortable so quickly? I raced JR 1 Kart last year and then I just practiced a lot during the off season. I think that helped prepare me for making the transition into JR 2 Kart.