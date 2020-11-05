Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Profile: JR 2 Kart Runner-Up Rhyan Denney

|
The junior divisions of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series are brimming with the most promising young talent in short course off road, fostering the future generation of star racers. One of the brightest young talents in the junior ranks is 14-year-old Rhyan Denney. The Gilbert, Arizona, native has progressed to become a formidable contender in JR 2 Kart for the past three seasons, with 2020 culminating in a breakout campaign that saw her finish runner-up in the championship.
Denney’s impressive season was highlighted by her first JR 2 Kart victory, as she became a fixture at the front of the field throughout all 10 rounds of the championship. In the end, Denney narrowly missed out on capturing the title by just four points. Despite coming up just a little short of the class’ ultimate achievement, she’s eager to build on her growing confidence and invaluable championship experience, as she prepares to take the next step in her career.
|
How does it feel to end the season with a runner-up finish in the JR 2 Kart Championship?
It feels great ending at the top (portion) of the championship. It’s my last year racing JR 2, so I’m really excited to be in the top three for points.
You just missed out on winning the title by four points. Did that make you wonder what could have been, or were you happy to end the year the way you did?
I definitely would have rather gotten first (and won the championship), but I’m still so happy that I was able to get in the top three.
The progression you displayed this season was impressive. You finished fifth in points last season and made it up to second this year, including your first win. How do you feel about the progress you made?
It definitely feels great because we’ve been getting coaching from Troy Adams and he’s helped me a lot this year in driving. We also learned a lot more about the car and found out different ways of how to tune the car (to make it faster).
What do you think was the biggest difference in your results this season compared to previous seasons?
This season I definitely knew how to drive better (thanks to the coaching). I knew how much I could push my limits and my results were better because of that.
|
What moment this year stands out the most to you, and how will you use this season to continue your development as a racer?
My best moment was probably the first race (weekend). That was the best race that I had this season. I was able to get first and second (in two rounds) and that really helped me for the rest of the season.
What have you enjoyed most about competing in both JR 2 Kart and the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series as a whole?
I just love how competitive everybody is and how awesome the sport is.
What are your plans for next season?
Next year I’m going to do a full Mod Kart season.
Who do you want to thank for all the support this season?
I definitely want to thank my mom and my dad and Troy Adams for all of his help, and Joe Chapman. Humblecock Clothing, Big Time Threads, my grandpa, Burro Enterprises, and Mod Kids.
For information about the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series please visit LucasOilOffRoad.com and be sure to follow all of the LOORRS social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Profile: JR 2 Kart Runner-Up Rhyan Denney
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Three Takeaways: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Formula E makes strategic investment in Extreme E, joining forces on shared mission to counteract climate change
- Jim Rogaski Named Trans Am Chief Steward for Remainder of the Season
- Palm Beach International Raceway Announces November Schedule
- JR 2 Kart Champion & Rookie of the Year Brodie Martin